Learn about Graham's law of effusion: Graham's law states that the rate of effusion of a gas is inversely proportional to the square root of its molar mass. This can be expressed mathematically as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mi>r</mi><mi>R</mi></mfrac><mo>=</mo><msqrt><mfrac><mi>M</mi><mi>m</mi></mfrac></msqrt></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>r</mi></math> and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>R</mi></math> are the effusion rates of two gases, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>M</mi></math> and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>m</mi></math> are their molar masses.

