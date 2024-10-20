Identify the reactants and products: The general equation for photosynthesis can be written as: 6CO<sub>2</sub> + 6H<sub>2</sub>O + light energy → C<sub>6</sub>H<sub>12</sub>O<sub>6</sub> + 6O<sub>2</sub>. This shows that carbon dioxide (CO<sub>2</sub>) and water (H<sub>2</sub>O) are used to produce glucose (C<sub>6</sub>H<sub>12</sub>O<sub>6</sub>) and oxygen (O<sub>2</sub>).

