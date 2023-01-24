Hi everyone for this problem it reads identify the correct statement. Okay and from the answer choices, just taking a look we can see that we're dealing with acids and bases. And so a good rule of thumb that we can do is write out the definition for our different types of acids and bases so that we can refer to to see which of the following is correct. So let's start off by defining our Iranian acids and bases. Okay, so for our Iranians definition, an acid increases the concentration of protons and a base increases the concentration of hydroxide ions. Okay, next we have bronze died Larry. Okay, so for our Bronston larry definitions we're dealing with protons as well but this is the acceptance and donation of protons. So for acids we donate a proton or they donate a proton and for bases they accept protons. Okay and the last definition that we have is louis So for lewis acid and base we have. Now we're not dealing with protons, we're dealing with electron pairs. Okay, so for an acid, a lewis acid is an electron pair except er and for lewis bases, these are electron pair donors. Okay, so these are the three definitions or the three categories of acids and bases. And we should know what these definitions are. So let's go ahead and take a look at our statement statement A a bronze did Larry base is a proton donor. Okay, so this statement is incorrect and it's incorrect because a bronze said Lowry bases, not a proton donor. It's a proton except er Okay second statement. A Lewis base is an electron pair except er this statement is not true because a lewis base is an electron pair donor statement. See an Iranian acid increases the concentration of protons. This statement is correct. Based off of how we defined it in our table below. In our last statement reads a bronze did larry acid is a proton? Except er this statement is incorrect because a bronze said larry acid is a proton donor. Okay, so the correct statement here is statement. See and that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.

