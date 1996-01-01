Which of the following best represents the approximate mass of a proton?
A
1.67 \times 10^{-24} \text{ kg}
B
9.11 \times 10^{-31} \text{ kg}
C
1.00 \text{ kg}
D
1.67 \times 10^{-27} \text{ kg}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the mass of a proton is a fundamental constant in chemistry and physics, often used in atomic and nuclear calculations.
Understand that the mass of a proton is approximately $1.67 \times 10^{-27}$ kilograms, which is much larger than the mass of an electron but still extremely small compared to everyday objects.
Compare the given options to this known value: $1.67 \times 10^{-24}$ kg is three orders of magnitude larger, $9.11 \times 10^{-31}$ kg corresponds to the mass of an electron, and $1.00$ kg is far too large for a subatomic particle.
Recognize that the correct approximate mass of a proton is closest to $1.67 \times 10^{-27}$ kg, which matches the accepted scientific value.
Use this knowledge to select the correct answer, understanding the scale and significance of the proton's mass in atomic structure.
