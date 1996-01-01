An electron and a proton are fixed at a separation distance of 1.0 nm. What is the magnitude of the electrostatic force between them?
A
9.0 × 10^{-9} N
B
1.6 × 10^{-19} N
C
2.3 × 10^{-10} N
D
8.2 × 10^{-8} N
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the charges involved: an electron has a charge of $-1.6 \times 10^{-19}$ C and a proton has a charge of $+1.6 \times 10^{-19}$ C.
Note the separation distance between the charges, which is given as 1.0 nm. Convert this distance to meters: $1.0 \text{ nm} = 1.0 \times 10^{-9}$ m.
Recall Coulomb's law for the magnitude of the electrostatic force between two point charges:
$$F = k \frac{|q_1 q_2|}{r^2}$$
where $k$ is Coulomb's constant, $8.99 \times 10^9 \ \text{N m}^2/\text{C}^2$, $q_1$ and $q_2$ are the magnitudes of the charges, and $r$ is the separation distance.
Substitute the known values into Coulomb's law:
$$F = (8.99 \times 10^9) \times \frac{(1.6 \times 10^{-19})^2}{(1.0 \times 10^{-9})^2}$$
Calculate the numerator and denominator separately, then divide and multiply by $k$ to find the magnitude of the force. This will give you the electrostatic force in newtons.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules