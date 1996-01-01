Which of the following most commonly initiates chemical changes in food?
A
Physical mixing
B
Enzymatic activity
C
Filtration
D
Freezing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical changes in food involve transformations at the molecular level, such as breaking or forming chemical bonds.
Recognize that physical mixing, filtration, and freezing are primarily physical processes that do not typically cause chemical changes but rather change the physical state or arrangement of food components.
Identify enzymatic activity as a biological process where enzymes act as catalysts to speed up chemical reactions, leading to chemical changes in food such as ripening, browning, or spoilage.
Recall that enzymes are proteins that specifically target certain molecules in food, initiating reactions like hydrolysis or oxidation, which alter the chemical composition.
Conclude that enzymatic activity is the most common initiator of chemical changes in food because it directly causes molecular transformations, unlike the other listed options.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules