Which of the following is the correct scientific notation for 0.00086?
A
8.6 × 10^{-3}
B
0.86 × 10^{-3}
C
8.6 × 10^{-4}
D
8.6 × 10^{4}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the decimal number given: 0.00086.
Recall that scientific notation expresses a number as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of 10, i.e., $a \times 10^{n}$ where $1 \leq a < 10$ and $n$ is an integer.
To convert 0.00086 to scientific notation, move the decimal point to the right until only one non-zero digit remains to the left of the decimal point. Count how many places you move the decimal point; this count will be the negative exponent of 10 because the original number is less than 1.
Express the number as $8.6 \times 10^{n}$, where $n$ is the negative number of places the decimal point was moved.
Compare your result with the given options to select the correct scientific notation.
