Which of the following correctly lists the SI base units for length and mass?
A
Length: inch (in); Mass: pound (lb)
B
Length: liter (L); Mass: milligram (mg)
C
Length: centimeter (cm); Mass: gram (g)
D
Length: meter (m); Mass: kilogram (kg)
1
Understand that the International System of Units (SI) defines standard base units for fundamental physical quantities, including length and mass.
Recall that the SI base unit for length is the meter, symbolized as $m$, which is the standard unit used worldwide for measuring distance.
Recall that the SI base unit for mass is the kilogram, symbolized as $kg$, which is the only SI base unit with a prefix as part of its name.
Recognize that units like inch (in) and pound (lb) are part of the Imperial system, not SI units; liter (L) is a unit of volume, not length; centimeter (cm) and gram (g) are metric units but are not the SI base units (they are derived units).
Conclude that the correct SI base units for length and mass are meter ($m$) and kilogram ($kg$), respectively.
