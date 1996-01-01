Which of the following measurements contains the correct number of significant figures?
A
0.030 cm (1 significant figure)
B
120.0 mL (2 significant figures)
C
0.00450 g (3 significant figures)
D
6.07 × 10^3 kg (2 significant figures)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Review the rules for counting significant figures:
- All nonzero digits are significant.
- Zeros between nonzero digits are significant.
- Leading zeros (zeros before the first nonzero digit) are not significant.
- Trailing zeros in a number with a decimal point are significant.
Analyze the first measurement: 0.030 cm. The leading zeros are not significant, but the zero after the 3 is a trailing zero in a decimal number, so it is significant. Therefore, count the significant figures accordingly.
Analyze the second measurement: 120.0 mL. Since there is a decimal point, all digits including the trailing zero are significant. Count the total number of significant figures in this measurement.
Analyze the third measurement: 0.00450 g. Leading zeros are not significant, but the digits 4, 5, and the trailing zero after 5 (because of the decimal) are significant. Count the significant figures here.
Analyze the fourth measurement: 6.07 × 10^3 kg. The digits 6, 0, and 7 are all significant because zeros between nonzero digits are significant. Count the significant figures in this number.
