Which of the following substances can be decomposed by a chemical change?
A
Water (H_2O)
B
Nitrogen gas (N_2)
C
Oxygen gas (O_2)
D
Gold (Au)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of chemical decomposition: it is a chemical change where a compound breaks down into simpler substances or elements.
Identify which substances in the list are compounds and which are elements. Compounds consist of two or more different elements chemically bonded, while elements are pure substances made of only one type of atom.
Water (H_2O) is a compound made of hydrogen and oxygen atoms chemically bonded together, so it can be decomposed into hydrogen and oxygen gases by a chemical change.
Nitrogen gas (N_2), oxygen gas (O_2), and gold (Au) are all elements in their natural forms, meaning they consist of only one type of atom and cannot be decomposed into simpler substances by chemical means.
Therefore, only water (H_2O) can be decomposed by a chemical change because it is a compound, while the others are elements and cannot be chemically decomposed.
