Which of the following is the best evidence that a chemical change has occurred?
A
A substance is dissolved in water
B
A change in the physical state, such as melting
C
A change in size or shape
D
A new substance with different properties is formed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it indicates a physical or chemical change. For example, dissolving a substance in water or changing its physical state (like melting) are physical changes because the substance's chemical identity remains the same.
Recognize that a change in size or shape is a physical change since it only alters the appearance or form without changing the substance's chemical nature.
Identify that the formation of a new substance with different properties is the hallmark of a chemical change, as it indicates that the original substances have undergone a chemical reaction to produce something new.
Conclude that the best evidence for a chemical change is the formation of a new substance with different properties, distinguishing it clearly from physical changes.
