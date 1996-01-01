When an aluminum can is cut into smaller pieces, do its chemical properties change?
A
The chemical properties change because the surface area increases.
B
Yes, cutting the can alters the chemical properties of aluminum.
C
No, the chemical properties of aluminum remain unchanged because cutting is a physical change.
D
The chemical properties change only if the can is exposed to air while cutting.
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form or appearance of a substance without altering its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Recognize that cutting an aluminum can into smaller pieces is a physical change because it only changes the size and shape of the aluminum, not its chemical identity.
Recall that chemical properties depend on the substance's composition and structure at the molecular or atomic level, which remain the same after cutting.
Consider that increasing surface area by cutting does not change the chemical properties; it only affects the rate at which aluminum might react if exposed to certain conditions (like air or moisture).
Conclude that the chemical properties of aluminum remain unchanged after cutting because no new substances are formed and the aluminum's chemical composition is intact.
