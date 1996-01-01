Which of the following is the most abundant isotope of nitrogen?
A
N-12
B
N-13
C
N-15
D
N-14
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that isotopes of an element differ in the number of neutrons but have the same number of protons. Nitrogen has 7 protons, so all nitrogen isotopes have 7 protons.
Identify the isotopes given: N-12, N-13, and N-15. The number after the element symbol represents the mass number (protons + neutrons).
Recall that the most abundant isotope of an element is the one most commonly found in nature, which is usually the isotope with a stable nucleus and a mass number close to the atomic mass of the element.
Note that the problem states the correct answer is N-14, which means N-14 is the most abundant isotope of nitrogen, even though it was not listed among the options.
Conclude that N-14, with 7 protons and 7 neutrons, is the most stable and abundant isotope of nitrogen, while N-12 and N-13 are less common and N-15 is a stable but less abundant isotope.
Watch next
Master Isotopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules