Which of the following statements about stable isotopes is correct?
A
Stable isotopes have the same number of neutrons as protons.
B
Stable isotopes do not undergo radioactive decay.
C
Stable isotopes always have a mass number of 12.
D
Stable isotopes emit alpha particles over time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what isotopes are: Isotopes are atoms of the same element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
Recall the definition of stable isotopes: Stable isotopes are those that do not undergo radioactive decay, meaning they remain unchanged over time.
Evaluate the first statement: 'Stable isotopes have the same number of neutrons as protons.' This is generally not true because isotopes differ in neutron number; stability is not defined by equal numbers of protons and neutrons.
Evaluate the third statement: 'Stable isotopes always have a mass number of 12.' This is incorrect because stable isotopes can have various mass numbers depending on the element and its isotopes.
Evaluate the fourth statement: 'Stable isotopes emit alpha particles over time.' This is false because emission of alpha particles is a characteristic of radioactive decay, which stable isotopes do not undergo.
Watch next
Master Isotopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules