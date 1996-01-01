hey everyone to ask about complete ionic and the ionic equations for the reaction between Aquarius barium chloride and sodium sulfate. We're gonna have barium chlorate which is B. A. C. L. Two A quiz, sodium sulfate which is in a tube S. 04 chris. And it's gonna be a double displacement reaction. We have two compounds reacting. We can switch the ions to form new products. So if we look at each reacting we have the A. C. L. Two and it's going to associate To be a two plus and two cl minus. Then we have in a tube S. 04 I was gonna associate into to an A. Plus an S. 042 minus. Now if we switch the ions we're going to be a two plus And s. 0. 4 2 -. And it's gonna give us B. A. S. 04 which is a solid because most sulfates are soluble. Is that when paired with barium calcium? Lead, silver Tony. Um And then we're gonna have an A plus and C. Of minus. And this gave us N. A. C. L. Which is Because salt of group one elements are soluble and sodium is in group one. So for the rash we're gonna have the A cl two A quiz plus any two. S. 04. Hey chris and it's going to be a sl four solid plus in a cl a quiz. And we have barium Maureen saudia and sulfate on each side. You have one barium over here to chlorine, his sodium one sulfate, one. Barium over here, one chlorine, one sodium one. So fake I have two chlorine on the reactive side and only one on the product side Multiplied by two. Over here. Get to we can put a two in front of sodium chloride and I have to sodium over here and now this is balanced. So now we need to write the complete ionic equation by writing all the ions and leaving any solid liquid or gas together. We don't need to break them up the complete ionic equation. We're gonna be a two plus a quiz Plus two c. of a quiz Plus two n. a. plus request Plus s. 0. 4 two minus a quiz. And it's going to be a. S. 04 solid plus two. An A. Plus Aquarius Plus two c. O minus a quiz. The net ionic equation we can get rid of any spectator ions which exists as a reactant and product C. O minus and in a plus our our spectator ions so they're going to cancel out. So for the net ionic equation we're gonna be a two plus hey chris Plus s. 0. 4 two minus. Let's give us B. A. S. 04. Solid. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

Hide transcripts