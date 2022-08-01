complete. Ionic equations show acquis compounds as associated ions. Now, remember, in a molecular equation, we have our acquis compounds. But we also possess solids, liquids and gasses. When it comes to solid liquid and gas is, they themselves never break up into ions. It's on Lee the acquis compounds. Remember, we use the Saudi ability rules to determine if something is a kiss or not. Now, when it comes to the complete ionic equation, we're gonna say it comes from the molecular equation. And because of that, you're gonna have to remember to distribute the coefficient off each compound to determine the correct number of ions. So as we go into going from the molecular equation toe are complete ionic equations. We'll see what that entails.

Hide transcripts