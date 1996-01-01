Multiple Choice
Which of the following elements has the lowest atomic mass?
1
views
Neon possesses three naturally occurring isotopes. 20Ne has a percent abundance of 90.48% and an isotopic mass of 19.99244 amu, 21Ne has a percent abundance of 0.27% and an isotopic mass of 20.99384 amu, and 22Ne has a percent abundance of 9.25%. What is the isotopic mass of the 22Ne isotope?
Three isotopic forms of potassium exist: 39K, 40K and 41K. Potassium has an atomic mass of 39.0983 amu. Potassium-40 has an isotopic mass of 39.9640 amu and natural abundance of 0.0117%. Potassium-41 has an isotopic mass of 40.9618 amu and natural abundance of 6.7302%. What is the isotopic mass of Potassium-39?