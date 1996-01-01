In the context of geology and density, which type of rock layer is typically porous but must have very low to no permeability?
A
Aquifer
B
Reservoir rock
C
Cap rock
D
Aquiclude
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: Porosity refers to the amount of empty space within a rock that can hold fluids, while permeability refers to the ability of those fluids to flow through the rock.
Identify the rock types: An aquifer is a porous and permeable rock layer that can store and transmit water; a reservoir rock is similar, often storing oil or gas; a cap rock (or aquiclude) is a rock layer that is porous but has very low or no permeability, preventing fluid flow.
Focus on the requirement: The problem asks for a rock layer that is porous but must have very low to no permeability, meaning it can hold fluids but does not allow them to pass through easily.
Match the description: Since an aquiclude (cap rock) fits this description by acting as a barrier to fluid flow despite its porosity, it is the correct answer.
Summarize the concept: Porous but impermeable rocks (aquicludes) are crucial in geology for trapping fluids like oil, gas, or water beneath them, preventing their upward movement.
Watch next
Master Density Concepts with a bite sized video explanation from Jules