Which term best describes how much space an object takes up?
A
Mass
B
Weight
C
Density
D
Volume
1
Understand the definitions of each term: Mass is the amount of matter in an object, Weight is the force exerted by gravity on that mass, Density is the mass per unit volume of a substance, and Volume is the amount of space an object occupies.
Recognize that the question asks for the term that describes how much space an object takes up, which relates directly to the physical space occupied.
Recall that Volume is the measure of the three-dimensional space occupied by an object, typically expressed in units like liters (L), cubic meters (m\^3), or milliliters (mL).
Eliminate Mass and Weight because they relate to matter quantity and gravitational force, not space occupied.
Eliminate Density because it is a ratio of mass to volume, not a direct measure of space itself; therefore, the best term describing how much space an object takes up is Volume.
