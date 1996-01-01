Which of the following elements is a liquid at room temperature?
A
Sodium (Na)
B
Mercury (Hg)
C
Bromine (Br)
D
Chlorine (Cl)
1
Understand the question: We need to identify which element is in the liquid state at room temperature (approximately 25°C).
Recall the physical states of the given elements at room temperature: Sodium (Na) is a solid metal, Mercury (Hg) is a metal known to be liquid at room temperature, Bromine (Br) is a nonmetal liquid at room temperature, and Chlorine (Cl) is a gas at room temperature.
Compare the elements' states: Sodium is solid, Mercury is liquid, Bromine is liquid, and Chlorine is gas at room temperature.
Note that both Mercury (Hg) and Bromine (Br) are liquids at room temperature, but Mercury is a metal and Bromine is a nonmetal.
Conclude that Mercury (Hg) is the element commonly recognized as a liquid metal at room temperature, which is often the expected answer in such questions.
