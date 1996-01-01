On the periodic table, where can you find information about the phases (solid, liquid, gas) of elements such as water at room temperature?
A
In the electron configuration notation
B
In the atomic number column
C
In the legend or key, which often uses color coding to indicate phases
D
In the group and period labels
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table provides various types of information about elements, such as atomic number, electron configuration, and group/period placement.
Recognize that the phase of an element at room temperature (solid, liquid, gas) is not directly indicated by the atomic number, electron configuration, or group/period labels.
Know that the phase information is typically conveyed through the legend or key of the periodic table, which often uses color coding or symbols to represent the physical state of elements at room temperature.
Locate the legend or key on the periodic table you are using, and observe how it indicates phases (for example, different colors for solids, liquids, and gases).
Use this legend to identify the phase of a specific element, such as water (H₂O is a compound, but hydrogen and oxygen elements' phases can be found this way).
