How many protons and electrons are present in the oxide ion, O^{2-}?
A
8 protons and 8 electrons
B
10 protons and 10 electrons
C
8 protons and 10 electrons
D
10 protons and 8 electrons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the element in the ion. The oxide ion is derived from oxygen, which has an atomic number of 8. The atomic number tells us the number of protons in the nucleus of the atom.
Determine the number of protons. Since oxygen has an atomic number of 8, it has 8 protons. This number does not change when the atom becomes an ion.
Understand the charge of the ion. The oxide ion is written as O^{2-}, which means it has gained 2 extra electrons compared to the neutral oxygen atom.
Calculate the number of electrons. A neutral oxygen atom has 8 electrons (equal to the number of protons). Since the oxide ion has a 2- charge, it has 2 additional electrons, making the total number of electrons 8 + 2 = 10.
Summarize the findings: The oxide ion O^{2-} has 8 protons and 10 electrons.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules