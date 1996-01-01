Which of the following is the most stable monatomic ion formed from caesium?
A
Cs^{2+}
B
Cs^{3+}
C
Cs^+
D
Cs^-
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that caesium (Cs) is an alkali metal located in Group 1 of the periodic table, which means it has one electron in its outermost shell (valence shell).
Understand that atoms tend to form ions to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas configuration. For caesium, losing one electron results in the electron configuration of xenon, a noble gas.
Evaluate the possible ions: Cs^{2+} and Cs^{3+} would require removing two or three electrons, respectively, which is energetically unfavorable because caesium only has one valence electron to lose easily.
Consider Cs^+ which forms by losing one electron, achieving a stable noble gas configuration, making it the most stable monatomic ion for caesium.
Recognize that Cs^- (gaining an electron) is unlikely because caesium is a metal and metals typically lose electrons rather than gain them to form stable ions.
