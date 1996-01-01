Based on its position in the periodic table, how is magnesium (Mg) classified?
A
Metal
B
Nonmetal
C
Metalloid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of magnesium (Mg) in the periodic table. Magnesium is located in Group 2 (alkaline earth metals) and Period 3.
Recall the general classification of elements based on their position: metals are typically found on the left and center of the periodic table, nonmetals on the right, and metalloids along the dividing line between metals and nonmetals.
Since magnesium is in Group 2, which is part of the s-block metals, it is classified as a metal.
Understand that metals generally have properties such as good electrical conductivity, malleability, and luster, which magnesium exhibits.
Conclude that based on its position and properties, magnesium is classified as a metal.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules