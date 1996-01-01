Which of the following lists contains a metal, a metalloid, and a nonmetal?
Mg, Al, S
Na, Si, Cl
Fe, Cu, Zn
K, Br, I
Step 1: Understand the categories of elements: metals, metalloids, and nonmetals. Metals are typically good conductors, malleable, and located on the left and center of the periodic table. Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals and are found along the zig-zag line between metals and nonmetals. Nonmetals are poor conductors and are found on the right side of the periodic table.
Step 2: Identify the elements in each list and classify them based on their position in the periodic table and their properties.
Step 3: For the list 'Mg, Al, S': Mg (magnesium) and Al (aluminum) are metals, while S (sulfur) is a nonmetal. This list contains metals and a nonmetal but no metalloid.
Step 4: For the list 'Na, Si, Cl': Na (sodium) is a metal, Si (silicon) is a metalloid, and Cl (chlorine) is a nonmetal. This list contains all three categories.
Step 5: For the lists 'Fe, Cu, Zn' and 'K, Br, I': all elements in 'Fe, Cu, Zn' are metals, and in 'K, Br, I', K (potassium) is a metal, but Br (bromine) and I (iodine) are nonmetals, so no metalloid is present in these lists.
