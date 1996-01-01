Which of the following statements accurately describes the halogens?
A
They are transition metals located in the center of the periodic table.
B
They are alkali metals found in Group 1 of the periodic table.
C
They are highly reactive nonmetals found in Group 17 of the periodic table.
D
They are inert gases found in Group 18 of the periodic table.
1
Identify the position of halogens on the periodic table. Halogens are located in Group 17, which is the second-to-last group on the right side of the periodic table.
Understand the general properties of halogens. They are nonmetals known for their high reactivity, especially with alkali metals and alkaline earth metals, forming salts.
Compare halogens with other groups mentioned: Transition metals are found in the center of the periodic table (Groups 3-12), alkali metals are in Group 1, and inert gases (noble gases) are in Group 18.
Recognize that halogens are not metals or inert gases, but highly reactive nonmetals, which distinguishes them from the other groups listed.
Conclude that the statement 'They are highly reactive nonmetals found in Group 17 of the periodic table' accurately describes the halogens.
