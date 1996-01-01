Which group of the periodic table is generally more chemically reactive: Group 16 (chalcogens) or Group 17 (halogens)?
A
Neither group is reactive
B
Group 17 (halogens)
C
Both groups have equal reactivity
D
Group 16 (chalcogens)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical reactivity in the periodic table often depends on how easily an element gains or loses electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration, typically a full outer shell.
Recall that Group 16 elements (chalcogens) have six valence electrons and tend to gain two electrons to complete their octet, while Group 17 elements (halogens) have seven valence electrons and tend to gain one electron to complete their octet.
Recognize that halogens (Group 17) are one electron short of a full octet, making them highly eager to gain that one electron, which generally makes them more reactive than chalcogens.
Consider the trend in reactivity within these groups: halogens are known for their strong oxidizing ability and high reactivity, especially the lighter halogens like fluorine and chlorine.
Conclude that because halogens require only one electron to achieve a stable configuration and have high electronegativity, Group 17 elements are generally more chemically reactive than Group 16 elements.
