Which of the following processes would produce an anion?
A
A neutral atom gains one or more electrons
B
A neutral atom loses one or more electrons
C
A cation gains one or more protons
D
An anion loses one or more electrons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an anion: an anion is a negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons.
Analyze the first option: 'A neutral atom gains one or more electrons.' Since electrons carry a negative charge, gaining electrons will give the atom a net negative charge, forming an anion.
Analyze the second option: 'A neutral atom loses one or more electrons.' Losing electrons results in a positive charge, forming a cation, not an anion.
Analyze the third option: 'A cation gains one or more protons.' Protons are part of the nucleus and do not change during chemical processes; gaining protons would change the element, which is not typical in ion formation.
Analyze the fourth option: 'An anion loses one or more electrons.' Losing electrons would reduce the negative charge, potentially turning the anion into a neutral atom or cation, so this does not produce an anion.
