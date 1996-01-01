Why does sodium readily lose an electron while chlorine readily gains one during the formation of sodium chloride?
A
Both sodium and chlorine have low electron affinities.
B
Sodium has a high electron affinity and chlorine has a low ionization energy.
C
Both sodium and chlorine have high ionization energies.
D
Sodium has a low ionization energy and chlorine has a high electron affinity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concepts of ionization energy and electron affinity: Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom, while electron affinity is the energy change when an atom gains an electron.
Recognize that sodium (Na) has a low ionization energy, meaning it requires relatively little energy to lose its outermost electron and form a positive ion (Na⁺).
Recognize that chlorine (Cl) has a high electron affinity, meaning it releases energy when it gains an electron to form a negative ion (Cl⁻).
Explain that because sodium easily loses an electron (due to low ionization energy) and chlorine readily gains an electron (due to high electron affinity), they tend to form ions that attract each other, resulting in the ionic compound sodium chloride (NaCl).
Conclude that the correct explanation is that sodium has a low ionization energy and chlorine has a high electron affinity, which drives the electron transfer during the formation of sodium chloride.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules