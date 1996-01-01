Which elemental classification does oxygen belong to on the periodic table?
A
Nonmetal
B
Transition metal
C
Alkali metal
D
Noble gas
1
Recall that the periodic table classifies elements into categories such as metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their properties.
Identify the position of oxygen on the periodic table: oxygen is located in group 16 (the chalcogens) and period 2.
Understand the general properties of oxygen: it is a poor conductor of heat and electricity, has high electronegativity, and tends to gain electrons in reactions.
Compare these properties with the characteristics of the elemental classifications: transition metals are typically good conductors and found in the d-block; alkali metals are highly reactive metals in group 1; noble gases are inert gases in group 18.
Conclude that oxygen fits the properties of a nonmetal because it is a nonmetallic element with high electronegativity and is not a metal or noble gas.
