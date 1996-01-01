Which of the following elements is expected to be the most conductive and malleable?
A
Copper (Cu)
B
Neon (Ne)
C
Nitrogen (N)
D
Hydrogen (H)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the properties of conductivity and malleability: Conductivity refers to the ability of a material to allow the flow of electric current, and malleability is the ability of a material to be hammered or rolled into thin sheets without breaking.
Recall that metals generally have high electrical conductivity and are malleable due to the presence of free-moving valence electrons in a metallic lattice structure.
Analyze each element's position in the periodic table and its typical physical state: Copper (Cu) is a transition metal known for excellent conductivity and malleability; Neon (Ne) is a noble gas and non-metal; Nitrogen (N) and Hydrogen (H) are non-metal gases under standard conditions.
Recognize that non-metals like Neon, Nitrogen, and Hydrogen do not have free electrons to conduct electricity well and are not malleable because they exist as gases or molecular solids rather than metallic solids.
Conclude that Copper (Cu), being a metal with a metallic bonding structure, is expected to be the most conductive and malleable among the given options.
