The Ideal Gas Law is expressed as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>P</mi><mi>V</mi>=<mi>n</mi><mi>R</mi><mi>T</mi></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>P</mi></math> is the pressure, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>V</mi></math> is the volume, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi></math> is the number of moles of gas, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>R</mi></math> is the ideal gas constant, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>T</mi></math> is the temperature in Kelvin.

