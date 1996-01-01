Which of the following best explains why copper is a good conductor of electricity?
A
Copper forms strong ionic bonds that facilitate conduction.
B
Copper has a high electronegativity, which attracts electrons.
C
Copper has free-moving valence electrons that allow electric current to pass easily.
D
Copper atoms are tightly bound, preventing electron movement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that electrical conductivity in metals is primarily due to the presence of free or delocalized electrons that can move easily through the metal lattice.
Recall that copper is a metal with a crystalline structure where valence electrons are not tightly bound to individual atoms but are free to move throughout the metal.
Recognize that ionic bonds involve transfer of electrons and are typical in ionic compounds, not metals like copper, so strong ionic bonds do not explain copper's conductivity.
Note that high electronegativity means an atom strongly attracts electrons, which would actually reduce the availability of free electrons for conduction, so this is not the reason copper conducts well.
Conclude that the best explanation is that copper has free-moving valence electrons that allow electric current to pass easily, making it a good conductor.
