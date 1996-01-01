Which of the following is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a sample of matter?
A
Pressure
B
Temperature
C
Volume
D
Density
Understand the concept of kinetic energy in particles: The kinetic energy of particles in a sample of matter relates to how fast the particles are moving on average.
Recall the relationship between temperature and kinetic energy: Temperature is directly proportional to the average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance. As temperature increases, the average kinetic energy of the particles increases.
Consider the other options: Pressure, volume, and density are physical properties that depend on particle behavior but do not directly measure the average kinetic energy of particles.
Recognize that pressure depends on particle collisions with container walls, volume is the space occupied, and density is mass per unit volume; none of these directly quantify particle motion energy.
Conclude that temperature is the correct measure because it reflects the average kinetic energy of particles in a sample of matter.
