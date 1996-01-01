Which of the following correctly describes a difference between neutrons and electrons?
A
Neutrons have no electric charge, while electrons have a negative charge.
B
Neutrons are found outside the nucleus, while electrons are found inside the nucleus.
C
Neutrons participate in chemical bonding, while electrons do not.
D
Neutrons have a much smaller mass than electrons.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic properties of subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons have a positive charge, neutrons have no charge (neutral), and electrons have a negative charge.
Step 2: Recall the location of these particles in an atom. Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus, while electrons orbit the nucleus in electron clouds or shells.
Step 3: Consider the role of these particles in chemical bonding. Electrons, especially those in the outermost shell (valence electrons), participate in chemical bonding. Neutrons do not participate in chemical bonding.
Step 4: Compare the masses of neutrons and electrons. Neutrons have a mass approximately equal to that of protons, which is much larger than the mass of electrons.
Step 5: Based on these points, identify the correct statement: Neutrons have no electric charge, while electrons have a negative charge.
