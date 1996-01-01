Which subatomic particles are not affected by the strong nuclear force?
A
Quarks
B
Protons
C
Neutrons
D
Electrons
Understand that the strong nuclear force is one of the four fundamental forces in nature, primarily responsible for holding quarks together inside protons and neutrons, and also for holding protons and neutrons together within the atomic nucleus.
Recall that quarks are the fundamental particles that experience the strong force directly, as they are the constituents of protons and neutrons.
Recognize that protons and neutrons, being made of quarks, are also affected by the strong nuclear force because it binds their quarks together and also acts between these nucleons to keep the nucleus stable.
Identify that electrons are elementary particles that do not contain quarks and are not subject to the strong nuclear force; instead, they are influenced mainly by the electromagnetic force and the weak nuclear force.
Conclude that among the given options, electrons are the subatomic particles not affected by the strong nuclear force.
