Which atom in a chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) molecule directly contributes to the destruction of ozone molecules in the stratosphere?
A
Chlorine (Cl)
B
Hydrogen (H)
C
Fluorine (F)
D
Carbon (C)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) are compounds containing carbon (C), chlorine (Cl), fluorine (F), and sometimes hydrogen (H). They are known for their role in ozone layer depletion.
Recall the mechanism of ozone destruction: When CFCs reach the stratosphere, ultraviolet (UV) radiation breaks them down, releasing chlorine atoms.
Identify the reactive species: The chlorine atom (Cl) released is highly reactive and catalyzes the breakdown of ozone (O\_3) molecules into oxygen (O\_2), reducing the ozone concentration.
Recognize the role of other atoms: Carbon (C), fluorine (F), and hydrogen (H) atoms in CFCs do not directly participate in the catalytic destruction of ozone; their role is mainly structural or in the stability of the molecule.
Conclude that the chlorine atom (Cl) is the key contributor to ozone depletion because it initiates the chain reaction that breaks down ozone molecules.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules