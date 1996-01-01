Which of the following statements describes a chemical property?
A
Gold has a shiny, metallic luster.
B
Ice melts at 0 ^\circ C.
C
Iron reacts with oxygen to form rust.
D
Copper is a good conductor of electricity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo a chemical change or reaction.
Analyze each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
1. "Gold has a shiny, metallic luster" describes an appearance, which is a physical property.
2. "Ice melts at 0 ^\circ C" describes a phase change, which is a physical property.
3. "Iron reacts with oxygen to form rust" describes a chemical reaction where iron changes into a new substance (rust), indicating a chemical property.
4. "Copper is a good conductor of electricity" describes an electrical property, which is physical.
