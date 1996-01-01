Which of the following is one way a chemical property can be witnessed?
A
Determining the color of copper metal
B
Observing iron rusting when exposed to oxygen
C
Recording the density of water
D
Measuring the melting point of ice
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo changes that transform it into different substances.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a chemical change or just a physical observation:
Determining the color of copper metal is a physical property because it does not involve changing copper into a new substance.
Observing iron rusting when exposed to oxygen is a chemical property because rusting involves iron reacting with oxygen to form a new compound (iron oxide), which is a chemical change.
Recording the density of water and measuring the melting point of ice are physical properties because they involve measuring characteristics without changing the chemical identity of water.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules