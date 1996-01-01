Which group of elements on the periodic table is characterized by having luster?
A
Halogens
B
Alkali metals
C
Alkaline earth metals
D
Noble gases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that luster refers to the shiny, reflective quality of a substance, which is a common physical property of metals.
Recall that the periodic table groups elements into categories such as alkali metals, alkaline earth metals, halogens, and noble gases, each with distinct properties.
Recognize that alkali metals (Group 1) are known for their metallic luster, softness, and high reactivity, especially with water.
Note that halogens (Group 17) and noble gases (Group 18) are nonmetals and generally do not exhibit metallic luster; halogens are colorful and reactive nonmetals, while noble gases are inert and colorless.
Understand that alkaline earth metals (Group 2) also have metallic luster but are less reactive than alkali metals; however, the question specifically highlights alkali metals as the group characterized by luster.
