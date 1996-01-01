Which of the following statements about chemical synapses is correct?
A
Chemical synapses allow direct electrical current to flow between adjacent cells.
B
Chemical synapses are faster than electrical synapses in signal transmission.
C
Chemical synapses do not require any receptors on the postsynaptic membrane.
D
Chemical synapses transmit signals using neurotransmitters released from the presynaptic neuron.
1
Understand that chemical synapses transmit signals between neurons by releasing chemical messengers called neurotransmitters from the presynaptic neuron into the synaptic cleft.
Recognize that unlike electrical synapses, chemical synapses do not allow direct electrical current flow between cells; instead, the signal is converted from electrical to chemical and back to electrical in the postsynaptic neuron.
Note that chemical synapses are generally slower than electrical synapses because of the time required for neurotransmitter release, diffusion, and receptor binding.
Remember that chemical synapses require specific receptors on the postsynaptic membrane to detect and respond to neurotransmitters, enabling signal transmission.
Conclude that the correct statement is that chemical synapses transmit signals using neurotransmitters released from the presynaptic neuron.
