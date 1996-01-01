Which of the following products can affect the permeability of latex gloves?
A
Distilled water
B
Sodium chloride solution
C
Glucose
D
Acetone
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of permeability in the context of latex gloves: permeability refers to the ability of substances to pass through the glove material, which can be affected by the chemical nature of the substance.
Recognize that distilled water, sodium chloride solution, and glucose are generally polar and water-based substances that do not typically degrade or dissolve latex material, so they have minimal effect on latex glove permeability.
Identify that acetone is an organic solvent known for its ability to dissolve or swell many polymers, including latex, which can compromise the glove's integrity and increase permeability.
Conclude that among the given options, acetone is the product that can affect the permeability of latex gloves by damaging the latex material.
Remember that when selecting gloves for protection, it is important to consider the chemical compatibility of the glove material with the substances being handled.
