Carbon dioxide fire extinguishers are primarily designed to be used on fires involving which types of fuels?
A
Ordinary combustibles such as wood and paper
B
Electrical equipment and wiring
C
Flammable liquids such as gasoline and oil
D
Combustible metals such as magnesium and sodium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of fires based on the type of fuel involved. Fires are categorized into classes such as Class A (ordinary combustibles), Class B (flammable liquids), Class C (electrical equipment), and Class D (combustible metals).
Recognize that carbon dioxide (CO\_2) fire extinguishers work by displacing oxygen and cooling the fire, which makes them effective on certain types of fires but not all.
Recall that CO\_2 extinguishers are especially suitable for fires involving flammable liquids (Class B) because they do not leave residue and can quickly suffocate the fire.
Note that CO\_2 extinguishers are also safe to use on electrical fires (Class C) since CO\_2 is non-conductive and does not damage electrical equipment.
Conclude that CO\_2 fire extinguishers are primarily designed for flammable liquids and electrical equipment fires, but not for ordinary combustibles or combustible metals.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules