A medication is prescribed at a dose of 500 micrograms (mcg). If the medication is supplied as a solution with a concentration of 1 mg/mL, how many milliliters (mL) are needed to provide the prescribed dose?
A
50 mL
B
0.5 mL
C
0.05 mL
D
5 mL
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the prescribed dose is 500 micrograms (mcg), and the medication concentration is 1 milligram per milliliter (mg/mL).
Convert the prescribed dose from micrograms to milligrams to match the units of concentration. Recall that 1 mg = 1000 mcg, so use the conversion: $\text{dose in mg} = \frac{500\ \text{mcg}}{1000}$.
Set up the relationship between volume and concentration using the formula: $\text{Volume (mL)} = \frac{\text{Dose (mg)}}{\text{Concentration (mg/mL)}}$.
Substitute the converted dose and the concentration into the formula: $\text{Volume (mL)} = \frac{\text{dose in mg}}{1\ \text{mg/mL}}$.
Calculate the volume needed to deliver the prescribed dose by performing the division, which will give the volume in milliliters.
