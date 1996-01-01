How many calories are in 1001 kilojoules? (1 cal = 4.184 J)
A
100,100 cal
B
41,840 cal
C
4,184 cal
D
239,300 cal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: 1001 kilojoules (kJ) and the conversion factor 1 calorie (cal) = 4.184 joules (J).
Convert kilojoules to joules by using the relationship 1 kJ = 1000 J. So, multiply 1001 kJ by 1000 to get the energy in joules: $1001 \times 1000 = 1,001,000$ J.
Use the conversion factor between joules and calories to convert joules to calories. Since 1 cal = 4.184 J, the number of calories is calculated by dividing the energy in joules by 4.184: $\text{calories} = \frac{1,001,000}{4.184}$.
Set up the division to find the number of calories, but do not calculate the final value as per instructions.
Interpret the result to understand that the number of calories corresponds to the energy content in 1001 kJ, which can then be compared to the given answer choices.
