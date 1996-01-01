Which of the following is the correct conversion of 14.5 cm to inches? (Use the conversion factor: 1 inch = 2.54 cm)
A
5.71 inches
B
3.80 inches
C
0.56 inches
D
36.83 inches
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given quantity and the units you want to convert. Here, you have 14.5 cm and want to convert it to inches.
Write down the conversion factor relating centimeters to inches: $1 \text{ inch} = 2.54 \text{ cm}$.
Set up the conversion so that centimeters cancel out and inches remain. This means dividing the length in centimeters by the number of centimeters per inch: $\text{Length in inches} = \frac{14.5 \text{ cm}}{2.54 \text{ cm/inch}}$.
Perform the division to find the length in inches (do not calculate the final number here, just set up the expression).
Compare your calculated value with the given options to identify the correct conversion.
Watch next
Master Conversion Factors with a bite sized video explanation from Jules