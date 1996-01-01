In what chemical form is carbon most commonly found in Earth's atmosphere?
A
As carbon dioxide (CO_2)
B
As carbon monoxide (CO)
C
As methane (CH_4)
D
As elemental carbon (C)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about the most common chemical form of carbon in Earth's atmosphere, which means identifying the predominant carbon-containing molecule present in the air around us.
Recall that Earth's atmosphere contains various gases, and carbon can exist in different forms such as carbon dioxide (CO\_2), carbon monoxide (CO), methane (CH\_4), or elemental carbon (C).
Consider the natural processes that release carbon into the atmosphere, such as respiration, combustion, and volcanic activity, which primarily produce carbon dioxide (CO\_2).
Recognize that carbon dioxide (CO\_2) is a stable, abundant gas that plays a key role in the carbon cycle and is present in much higher concentrations than carbon monoxide (CO), methane (CH\_4), or elemental carbon (C) in the atmosphere.
Conclude that the most common chemical form of carbon in Earth's atmosphere is carbon dioxide (CO\_2).
