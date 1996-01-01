Which of the following statements best describes the structure of matter at the atomic level?
A
Atoms are indivisible particles that cannot be broken down into smaller components.
B
Atoms consist of a dense nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons in defined energy levels.
C
Atoms are made up of protons and electrons only, with neutrons found outside the nucleus.
D
Atoms are composed only of electrons and neutrons, with no protons present.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of an atom, which consists of three main subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Step 2: Recognize that protons and neutrons are located in the dense central part of the atom called the nucleus.
Step 3: Know that electrons are much smaller particles that move around the nucleus in regions called energy levels or electron shells.
Step 4: Recall that protons carry a positive charge, electrons carry a negative charge, and neutrons are neutral, which helps define the atom's overall properties.
Step 5: Use this knowledge to evaluate the given statements and identify the one that correctly describes the atomic structure, which includes a nucleus with protons and neutrons and electrons in defined energy levels around it.
