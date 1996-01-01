Which of the following is an example of only a physical change?
A
Baking a cake
B
Rusting of iron
C
Melting of ice to form liquid water
D
Burning of wood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition or just a change in physical state or appearance.
For 'Baking a cake,' recognize that this involves chemical reactions where new substances are formed, so it is a chemical change.
For 'Rusting of iron,' understand that iron reacts with oxygen to form iron oxide, a new substance, indicating a chemical change.
For 'Melting of ice to form liquid water,' note that this is a change of state from solid to liquid without altering the chemical identity of H2O, so it is a physical change.
