Hey there, welcome back. So we have a vessel that contains carbon monoxide, hydrogen gas and oxygen gas. So, we have a mole fractions given to us of hydrogen gas and oxygen gas. There are points 17 and 170.62 respectively. We want the mole fraction of the other gas of carbon monoxide. So we want um mole fraction of C. O. Which is going to equal to moles of C. O. Over the total number of moles. Now we don't have the total number of moles. We don't have walls of SEO, but we do have the mole fractions of the other gasses. So, mole fraction of H two is equal to 20.17. So what does this actually mean? Well, it means that there are . moles for every one mole of the mixture of the gasses. Right? And the same thing for 02. So mole fraction of 02 Equals 2.62. That just means that there are .62 moles for every one mole of this mixture of gasses. So, we're not saying that there is exactly one mole um total of this mixture. What we can just assume that we do have one mole, we can treat that as one mole total and plug that into here and then find moles of C. O. Because moles of C. O. Is going to equal to the total moles, which is, let's say one mole oops, One will subtract moles of H two and 02. So subtract points 17 moles And .62 moles. Right? That will give us smells of ceo relative To the mixture. So that would be .21 moles of C. O. So that means that the mole fraction of C. O. Here is just going to be 00. moles divided by the total moles one goal and that is just 10.21. Alright, so that is going to be the answer. So again, we're not necessarily saying that there are, there's only one mole of this mixture, but the mole fractions are giving us how many moles per one mole of the mixture and that will allow us to find the mole fraction of the other gas that is left over. Because here we knew, we knew H. Two and 02 and we can find Ceo because we had the rest of them. Alright folks, if you have any questions about the slaughter snow and we'll see you in the next video.

